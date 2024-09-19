Archaeologists discover a message in a bottle

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 19:34 • 2 minutes read

A message in a bottle provides a glimpse into the past Credit: Shutterstock

A team of student archaeologists made a remarkable discovery in northern France this week while excavating a Gaulish village near Dieppe.

Sifting through ancient remains on a cliff-top, they uncovered an unexpected communication from the early 19th century.

A team of archaeologists discovered a small flask containing a note from the past

The dig, led by Guillaume Blondel, head of the archaeological service for the town of Eu, France, took a fascinating turn on Monday when the students found an earthenware pot containing a small glass flask.

“It was the kind of vial that women used to wear around their necks containing smelling salts,” said Blondel.

Inside the flask was a rolled-up, string-tied note, a rare time capsule from the past.

The note had a message written by P.J. Feret from 1825

The message, written by P.J. Feret, a notable from Dieppe, stated that he conducted excavations at the site in January 1825.

The note read: “P.J Feret, a native of Dieppe, member of various intellectual societies, carried out excavations here in January 1825. He continues his investigations in this vast area known as the Cite de Limes or Caesar’s Camp.”

“It was an absolutely magic moment,” said Blondel, who was surprised by the discovery.

“We knew there had been excavations here in the past, but to find this message from 200 years ago… it was a total surprise.”

Feret, a member of various intellectual societies, had explored the site known as the Cite de Limes, or Caesar’s Camp, a vast area believed to hold significant archaeological importance.

Municipal records confirm that Feret’s excavation was one of the first at this Gaulish settlement.

Guillaume Blondel emphasised the significance of the archaeological discoveries

Blondel noted, “Sometimes you see these time capsules left behind by carpenters when they build houses. But it’s very rare in archaeology.”

“Most archaeologists prefer to think that there won’t be anyone coming after them because they’ve done all the work!” Blondel quipped.

The ongoing dig was prompted by concerns about cliff erosion, which has already claimed parts of the oppidum, or fortified village.

Although it’s known that the site dates back over 2,000 years to the Gaulish period, many details about its function remain unclear.

“We knew it was a Gaulish village. What we don’t know is what went on inside the village. Was it a place of importance?” Blondel pondered.

In just one week of excavation, the team has uncovered several artefacts, primarily pottery fragments, shedding light on life in the village centuries ago.

The discovery of Feret’s message, however, has added a unique layer to their understanding of the site’s long history.