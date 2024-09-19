By Linda Hall •
Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 17:00
• 1 minute read
CESAR GONZALEZ-BUENO: NO BBVA-Sabadell takeover
Photo credit: grupobancsabadell
Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno, chief executive of Banco Sabadell, said there was little chance of a hostile takeover bid by its rival BBVA bank.
Speaking at the Foro Banca forum held in Madrid on September 16, Gonzalez-Bueno added that the proposed €12 billion deal had “practically derailed.”
Also present at the forum was Peio Belausteguigoitia, head of BBVA Spain, who said that the decision rested with Sabadell’s shareholders.
“In the end, they are the owners,” he maintained.
Gonzalez-Bueno also criticised BBVA for not providing enough information for a balanced decision.
“We aren’t seeing transparency for shareholders,” he said. “We miss that.”
Sabadell chief executive argued that BBVA was not being clear about the cost involved should the takeover go ahead.
BBVA expects to save €300 million in staff costs and plans to close 300 branches, while sources with inside knowledge of the proposed deal have predicted that 4,000 jobs would be lost.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca province and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.