Brit climbs to top of Lugano Tower

By Donna Williams • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 19:45 • 1 minute read

Instagrammer who climbed the Lugano Tower barefoot and without any safety equipment Credit: Instagram: @nuisance69

Some people will go to any lengths to impress their followers, and so is the case with the British man known as @nuisance69_ on Instagram.

The daredevil ‘scraped’ to the top of the Lugano Tower in Benidorm without any safety equipment, putting himself in significant danger in the process.

The incident took place on Friday, September 13, and for good measure, he was also barefoot. Naturally, the video has gone viral, putting the spotlight not only on himself but also on the Lugano Tower.

Standing a lofty 158 metres tall, it is ranked as the third tallest skyscraper in Benidorm. Apparently, the climber has always wanted to climb this tower ever since he first set eyes on it, and he took to social media to tell his 34,000 followers of his ambition.

Lugano Tower climb was ‘dusty and uncomfortable’

Originally from Manchester, England, the adventurous climber described the experience as ‘dusty and uncomfortable’ but expressed immense satisfaction at having achieved his goal. He recounted that it took him 34 minutes to reach the top and that he had to stop at each floor to observe if people were looking at him from the windows.

He also needed to check each piece of metal to test that it could support his weight before continuing.

As a final act in his daring escapade, he lay down on the roof, no doubt taking the opportunity to admire the view!

Find more local news, events and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.