By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 13:13 • 1 minute read

A Weekend of Festivities Image: Torrox Town Hall

Torrox was full of life this weekend as more than 3,000 people turned out for the Day of the Tourist celebrations and the traditional Candelaria Festival (Candlemas Festival). The event kicked off with a lively concert by Antonio Carmona, formerly of Ketana, which brought around 2,000 people to the Torrox Costa lighthouse for a night of music and awards for local businesses.

Candelaria Festival Revives Local Farming Traditions

The Candelaria Festival, held at the Roman Villa Interpretation Centre, drew in 1,000 visitors who took part in a reenactment of old farm traditions. The festival, rooted in local history, marks the end of the harvest and is celebrated with traditional songs, cooking, and community spirit. Locals dressed up and recreated tasks like those carried out in the region’s farmhouses while sharing dishes such as Ajo Blanco (a cold almond soup) and gachas (a type of porridge).

A Weekend of Music, Culture, and Local Charm in Torrox

The festive weekend wrapped up with the Day of the Tourist gala, where the town celebrated its booming tourism. The mayor praised the incredible summer season and highlighted Torrox as one of the top rural destinations in Andalucía. With a mix of music, food, and tradition, it was a weekend that truly showed off the heart and charm of Torrox.

Tourism Growth and Future Plans

As Torrox continues to attract tourists from across Spain and beyond, the town’s local council is looking to further invest in its tourism infrastructure. Future plans include expanding cultural events and improving coastal facilities to maintain its reputation as a top rural destination in Andalucía.

Sustainability Efforts in Tourism

In addition to celebrating tourism, the mayor also emphasised the town’s commitment to sustainable growth. Future festivals will focus on eco-friendly practices, promoting a balance between tourism and preserving Torrox’s natural beauty.

