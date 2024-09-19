By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 13:13
• 1 minute read
A Weekend of Festivities
Image: Torrox Town Hall
Torrox was full of life this weekend as more than 3,000 people turned out for the Day of the Tourist celebrations and the traditional Candelaria Festival (Candlemas Festival). The event kicked off with a lively concert by Antonio Carmona, formerly of Ketana, which brought around 2,000 people to the Torrox Costa lighthouse for a night of music and awards for local businesses.
The Candelaria Festival, held at the Roman Villa Interpretation Centre, drew in 1,000 visitors who took part in a reenactment of old farm traditions. The festival, rooted in local history, marks the end of the harvest and is celebrated with traditional songs, cooking, and community spirit. Locals dressed up and recreated tasks like those carried out in the region’s farmhouses while sharing dishes such as Ajo Blanco (a cold almond soup) and gachas (a type of porridge).
The festive weekend wrapped up with the Day of the Tourist gala, where the town celebrated its booming tourism. The mayor praised the incredible summer season and highlighted Torrox as one of the top rural destinations in Andalucía. With a mix of music, food, and tradition, it was a weekend that truly showed off the heart and charm of Torrox.
As Torrox continues to attract tourists from across Spain and beyond, the town’s local council is looking to further invest in its tourism infrastructure. Future plans include expanding cultural events and improving coastal facilities to maintain its reputation as a top rural destination in Andalucía.
In addition to celebrating tourism, the mayor also emphasised the town’s commitment to sustainable growth. Future festivals will focus on eco-friendly practices, promoting a balance between tourism and preserving Torrox’s natural beauty.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
