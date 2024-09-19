Casa Bruno: combining comfort with style

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 18:11 • 2 minutes read

Casa Bruno S.L. Photo Credit: Peter Hoffmann, Casa Bruno S.L.

Casa Bruno S.L., situated in Polígono Son Bugadelles, Santa Ponsa, holds one of the biggest exhibitions of ceiling fans in Europe. Easily spotted from the road, a wide, welcoming entrance leads to an impressive display of fans in a multitude of designs, arranged above and around ornately dressed tables and house plants.

The fans sold at Casa Bruno are of superior quality and are a highly specialised product, and the business works closely with suppliers from the USA and Australia. The shop currently exhibits a range of between 80-100 different models of fans, in a variety of sizes, colours and materials. However, what truly sets Casa Bruno apart is their personalised approach and willingness to tailor options to each customer’s individual preference.

Choices are unlimited, with fans manufactured from materials such as wood, for a beautiful finish, or stainless steel, a material not habitually used in the manufacturing of fans but that has proved popular amongst those living on the coast as the fans are resilient to the seaside air.

Another style of fan which has proved to be immensely popular are those which are equipped with a light, making them perfect for installation on patios, as they create a wonderful ambience whilst at the same time being functional.

The fans use motors that are extremely energy efficient and offer innovative functions that can be controlled at the touch of a button via remote control. These include a comfortable fixed speed, the ability to change the direction in which the fan is spinning, and an on/off timer. The fans can increase airflow significantly by distributing cool air from air-conditioners during the summer, and warm air from heaters in the winter, thus also contributing to saving energy and money.

Director of Casa Bruno, Peter Hoffmann, has a passion for creating well-lit spaces that convey a pleasant atmosphere, which originally led him to specialise in lighting planning, where he gained technical knowledge in electricity. This expertise allows him to provide professional advice, not only in selecting the right fan but also in installation and solving any technical issues that may arise.

Casa Bruno offers an online catalogue, but to purchase a fan it is necessary to contact the business directly in order to receive a full professional assessment. They offer prices tailored to each customer, ensuring that there is always an ideal option to match both taste and budget. Fans can be shipped all over the world, and delivery in any part of Spain (excluding the Canaries) is free. The business provides post-sale support to ensure customers have a flawless experience, even after their purchase.

Casa Bruno is open Monday to Friday from 10:00-18:00, and Saturdays from 10:00-14:00. Tel: 971 699 273/WhatsApp: 611 035 633/email: oficina@casabruno.com / casabruno.com