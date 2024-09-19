Casa Peacock: Creating a new life in Spain

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 9:00 • 2 minutes read

Carlos left England to build a new life, and a luxurious hostal rural Credit: Carlos Reece

For many of us, Spain is a place to make dreams a reality, whether it be lounging on the beach sunbathing, or caring for peacocks while constructing your hostal in the campo.

In November 2023, Carlos Reece, originally living in Skegness, UK, made the permanent move to Almeria, Spain.

Carlos had a health scare while in the UK, and decided to leave his high-paying job as a freelance tutor for medical and care staff, sold his house in Skegness and left for the Peninsula “trying to make a new life.”

Carlos, together with his Almeria-native partner Manuel, bought a place in Benahadux, Almeria, that hadn’t been lived in for more than two decades, and began fixing it up.

Carlos dreamed of creating “a place of opulence” open to host guests in an all-inclusive experience, and has a history in hospitality, from being a food and beverage manager at Butlins to running his own cabaret bar, hotel, family pub, chippy, cafe, doughnut store, burger bar and even a shop selling fireplaces; it’s safe to say he knew what he was doing.

As they swiftly approach their planned opening date of New Year’s Eve, Carlos and Manuel have not just a vision, but a close-to-complete hostal offering a unique experience living in nature.

The two have created a 10-bedroom estate featuring a kitchen for Manuel to cook paellas for guests, a dining room, multiple patio spaces, an outside space with a stage for live music, a pool, an olive tree farm and a family of dogs, geese, chickens, parrots and the stars of the show, the peacocks.

First getting Pedro the peacock, they then named their next two peacocks Henry, after the King, and Catalina, after Catherine of Aragon, connecting Spain with England and inspiring the hostel’s name; Casa Peacock.

Originally, the on-site aviary was full to the brim with debris and rubbish, but after tirelessly clearing it out and creating a haven, they had a home to move their beloved peacocks into.

The colourful birds only add to the exoticism of the Bed and Breakfast, and visually express the vibrancy of Carlos and Manuel and the world they have created and wish to share with guests soon.

The two have even bigger dreams now, potentially using the outside squash court for markets or workshops, creating romantic cubby holes in the neighbouring hills, working alongside local businesses to offer coach trips, and the list of events they hope to host in the future, from wholesome paella nights to grand live music events.

Carlos Reece dreamed of a new life, and like many of us, found Spain had just what he wanted.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.