Celebrate Virgen del Rosario at Ku’damm Berlin in Fuengirola

Celebrate Virgen del Rosario Photocredit Ku'damm

At Ku’damm Berlin, a German restaurant located in Fuengirola’s marina, right by the sea, we proudly embrace traditions that bring cultures together. This year, we invite you to join us for a special occasion: the Feria of Fuengirola the patron saint of Fuengirola.

On 7th October, we’ll be offering a special welcome to our diners with Serrano ham and sherry wine, a classic combination perfect for this celebration. From 6:00pm to 9:00pm, you’ll be able to enjoy this tasting, a nod to local traditions and Spain’s rich culinary heritage.

Ku’damm Berlin is renowned for its authentic German cuisine. Our menu features traditional dishes such as bratwurst, pork knuckle, and sauerkraut, all made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. With stunning sea views and a warm atmosphere, we offer the perfect setting for an unforgettable meal, whether for a special occasion or any day of the week.

This special invitation reflects not only our passion for great food but also our commitment to offering customers a unique experience, where the sea, fine cuisine, and tradition come together to create unforgettable moments.

Whether you’re keen to join in the Feria de Fuengirola or simply wish to enjoy a lovely meal in a stunning setting, Ku’damm Berlin is the ideal place. Our blend of German tradition and local hospitality awaits you.

We look forward to seeing you on 7th October to celebrate with a special tasting of Serrano ham and sherry as a welcome. Don’t forget to book your table and enjoy a memorable evening by Fuengirola’s marina!.

You can contact us by phone 952 472 864 or visit us at the Fuengirola Port on the front line by the boats. www.kudammberlin.com

