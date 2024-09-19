Celebrating Paella: a part of Spanish culture

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 21:23 • 2 minutes read

Two girls about to tuck into paella. Photo Credit, EWN

World Paella Day is celebrated every year on September 20, but who knew it was even a thing?

The Spanish are famed for many things, and their national dish, paella (pronounced pie-ey-ya) is definitely high up on the list. Each region has its own version, with variations including a mixed paella, with meat and fish, a seafood paella, paella ciega (directly translated as blind paella, in which the shells and bones are removed), paella negra, in which the rice is tinted with squid ink, and even a vegetarian version for those who avoid eating meat and fish. But why is the dish so celebrated that it has a whole day dedicated to it each year?

Paella is considered significant in Spanish culture

The dish, which originates from the Albufera region of Valencia and dates back to the 15th century, has come to be culturally representative of Spain and an emblematic part of Spanish gastronomy. It is often the dish of choice for family get togethers, parties and events, as it can be adapted easily to feed many mouths. Indeed, the Spanish can be quite particular about what constitutes a real paella rather than the meal simply being labelled ‘rice with stuff’. In order to be worthy of the title, the dish must be made from short grain rice (types such as Bomba and Calasparra or D.O. Valencia rice are most popular) and it should contain saffron, which is not cheap but is used as much for its unique taste and colour as for the benefits it offers for both physical and mental health (the ingredient is full of antioxidants, is a type of natural anti-inflammatory and is also said to have anti-depressant properties). Of course, the dish wouldn´t be truly Spanish unless it was cooked in olive oil.

Not just a part of Spanish culture, but a celebration in itself

The process of cooking the paella is also fascinating, as the ingredients are tossed together in a flat, cast-iron pan, also called a paella, traditionally over a wood fire as it cooks best on a slow heat. The dish starts by preparing what the Spanish call a `sofrito´, which is a tasty mix of very finely chopped fried onions, garlic, tomatoes and peppers. The other ingredients are added in a special order, according to the type of paella, and once the rice is added and all the ingredients are mixed in, it is important not to stir the dish, as this will disturb the `socarrat´, the crispy layer of rice which forms on the base of the pan.

If reading this has made one´s mouth water, it´s definitely worth checking out social media or your local town to see where the closest paella event is this World Paella Day, or why not try preparing one at home? There are plenty of traditional recipes to be found online. Either way, with a paella recipe to suit every taste, what better way to spend a Friday evening in Spain?