Charity DO: The Dames of Huercal-Overa

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 9:00 • 1 minute read

The Dames, Marg Ashcroft, Ann Toomey, Lorraine Parkinson donated to Open Doors Credit: The Dames of Huercal-Overa

The Dames of Huercal-Overa are hosting a Charity DO with a programme full of fun in support of local charities.

On Saturday, September 21, the group are holding a charity DO at Las Vegas Hostel & Restaurant, Los Pinos 1, Huercal-Overa.

Starting at 7 pm and running until midnight, the event will feature a raffle and entertainment from Shayne Prince: “So bring your dancing shoes!”

The raffle, “Generously supported by local businesses with all proceeds going to local charities,” has prizes to be won, including vouchers from: Bowlera Arboleas, Bar Urcal, L’s Kitchen, Corner Cafe, Ideal British Supermarket and Hair by Deborah Sheedy, as well as a handmade bag from Border Leathers.

More prizes will be on offer on the day, including a “booze & fudge basket” for your ticket number.

There will also be a Surprise Party Photo Opportunity for the Famous: “So bring lots of lippy ladies”

Tickets to the event are €20 per person, and can be purchased directly from the Dames; contact Marg at bluemarg8@gmail.com or Kathy at kathsouth54@gmail.com

Included in the ticket is a free drink and a meal with a choice of baked chicken, pork or biscayan cod.

The Dames of Huercal-Overa

The Dames are a group of ladies that meet every third Wednesday of the month to raise funds, allocating them to various local charities.

The Dames have fundraised for several groups and organisations, including Open Door who help disadvantaged families in and around Huercal-Overa, MACS, a cancer support organisation with a shop in Huercal Overa, as well as a large donation to the Huercal-Overa community for benches that are sited outside the Huercal-Overa hospital.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.