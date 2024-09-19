Charity supports work for over 45s

By John Smith • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 8:59 • 1 minute read

Representatives of the three parties Credit: Cáritas Mallorca

Age can often work against those who are unemployed, but the charity Cáritas has teamed up with the Mallorca Chamber of Commerce and Asinem to launch Talent 45+.

Looking to support those aged 45 to 60

This is a new and pioneering programme aimed at improving the employment options of those on the Island who are aged between 45 and 60.

The three parties have their own experience and contacts in this area and thanks to the participation of Asinem (Association of Installation Companies), the first training course will commence in October focusing on work on electrical and photovoltaic installations, a sector that is desperate to take on more skilled employees.

Free course for the unemployed

This course will be conducted free of charge to those taking part but will not be for the faint hearted, taking up some 250 hours (including 40 hours of practical experience) before a certificate of qualification is presented.