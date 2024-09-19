By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 22:26 • 3 minutes read

Charlie Mullins OBE before selling his luxury London apartment. Credit: KBA agency

Charlie Mullins OBE, known as the ‘world’s richest plumber’, founder and ex-CEO of Pimlico Plumbers in London, has just upped sticks to become a permanent member of the Costa del Sol community.

Born and bred in London, the millionaire ex-plumber worked his way up from humble beginnings in Elephant and Castle, where one had no other choice but to work hard for a living. His true rags-to-riches story has captured the imagination of millions of Brits. In contrast, others deride him for his opulent lifestyle. Once a Conservative Party donor, he has now lost all hope in the Tories ever redeeming themselves and feels the current Labour government will do even more harm to the UK than their predecessors.

The Euro Weekly News was fortunate enough to speak to outspoken Mr. Mullins in his new Costa del Sol home in Marbella. We discussed his work ethic, his thoughts on UK politics, and life in Spain.

Have you already made the move to Spain?

‘I planned to move here a week after Labour won the election. I will be splitting my time between Marbella and Dubai. I decided to move all my assets out of the UK, but I’ve been on the Costa del Sol on and off for 20 years. I‘ve had various houses here. And I’m not going back. My family still has business interests in the UK, so I will visit.’

UK headed for disaster, says plumber Charlie Mullins

‘This [UK] government is heading for disaster. They pledged to tax businesses more. They are going to double inheritance tax and make changes to workers’ rights that will put companies out of business. They are going to break Britain. They are anti-business. They despise wealth creation. It’s not just about the money, though. If Reform gets in, I might go back then.’

You campaigned against Brexit. 8 years on, has your opinion changed?

‘Leaving the EU was a bad idea. The UK hasn’t benefitted at all from Brexit. They say Labour might try to get the UK back into the EU. I would support that.’

Plumber Charlie Mullins’s advice to youngsters

You famously quit school at a young age to learn plumbing, and clearly it was the best decision for you. What would you advise young people to do with their education today?

‘I would advise youngsters to do an apprenticeship. Take up a trade. You can use a trade anywhere in the world and make good money. Being a plumber, you can learn as much as any bank manager knows. I’m not sure if universities are all that useful any more.

You have always had a lot of drive. What drives you?

‘My drive perhaps comes from my father. He was a factory worker, and he had a good work ethic. He always got up and went to work. Back then, with my upbringing in London, it was seen as disrespectful not to work. It was wrong to be unemployed. Hard work didn’t do anyone any harm.’

Do you miss Pimlico Plumbers? Would you ever buy them back?

‘No. I hear they’re not doing well these days. With my family, we’re setting up Wefix London on October 1, offering the best quality tradespeople.’

Who does plumber Charlie Mullins call when he needs a pipe fixed?

Have you had to call a plumber since you’ve been in Marbella?

‘Yeah, of course. We had a guy called Manolo working for us in London. He had to come back here to Spain, and he’s really good. There are good and bad in every country, but here in Marbella, there are some excellent tradespeople. The quality is second to none. You should see the build of our new villa in Marbella. I would say that these days the quality in Spain is better than in the UK.’

Charlie Mullins went on to reveal that he hopes to gain dual Spanish – Dubai citizenship one day and that after 20 years of investing in Marbella, he already feels at home here.