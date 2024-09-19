 Children attending bullfights questioned « Euro Weekly News
Children attending bullfights questioned

By John Smith • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 14:09 • 1 minute read

Is this something children should be allowed to watch - Euro Weekly News

Is this something children should watch Credit: Arild Andersen flickr

It’s not just well-meaning foreigners who are opposed to bullfighting in Mallorca as local political parties worry about children attending these fights.

Political parties worried

Spokespersons for MÉS per Mallorca and MÉS per Menorca have asked that the director of the Balearic Office for Children and Adolescence makes themselves available in order to find out their opinion of the attendance of children at bullfights.

They argue that in the same way, the United Nations observed as early as 2018 that those under the age of 18 should be precluded from taking part in bull runs and they argue that there is significant support for the banning attendance at bullfights by those under 18.

Taking a swipe at PP and Vox

The representative of Més per Menorca, Joana Gomila stated that “while the PP signs the pact for children with one hand, with the other it makes effective its agreement with the extreme right. They prefer to side with the obsessions of VOX than with children’s rights.”

