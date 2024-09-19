Christmas is coming early to the city

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 12:10 • 1 minute read

Almeria is investing in Christmas with extravagant lights and festive tunnels Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

Christmas is coming early to Almeria, dazzling once again with an extraordinary light and sound display.

Kicking off on November 29, the city will see a “spectacular” 12-metre high tunnel in the Plaza de la Catedral, offering a unique light and sound show.

The tunnel, designed to immerse visitors in a sensory experience, will feature a 14-metre-high central dome, hosting three daily shows.

With a budget of €249,260, the City Council is renting the tunnel and other lighting structures to transform the main streets and squares into a dazzling Christmas wonderland.

According to Councillor for Culture Diego Cruz, ““We want, as has happened in previous years, that this element installed in this space becomes an attraction and reference for the next Christmas holidays, making use of the most efficient new technologies for this purpose.”

In addition to the tunnel, Almeria’s streets will be adorned with illuminated motifs, including an 18-metre fir tree, almond trees, and images of the Three Wise Men.

The €266,200 lighting budget covers popular areas such as Paseo de Almeria, Puerta Purchena, and Avda de la Estacion, ensuring the city’s iconic locations sparkle.

Complementing the lights, a Christmas Market will feature 77 wooden stalls along Federico Garcia Lorca Avenue.

The market, with a budget of €106,845, aims to boost local tourism and commerce, offering festive goods and holiday spirit.

“With the lighting and Christmas Market, we aim to contribute, along with the rest of the municipal programme that is being worked on, to boosting tourism and commerce in the city and promoting economic activity on these important dates, making this section an attraction for residents and visitors,” Cruz concluded.

This year’s Christmas celebrations promise to light up the city in more ways than one, bringing festive cheer to the city and making Almeria a must-visit destination this holiday season.

