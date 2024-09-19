By Donna Williams • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 21:18 • 1 minute read

The Entertainers Credit: Denia U3A

On Friday, September 6, 120 members of Denia U3A spent the evening taking advantage of the delicious temperatures by enjoying a picnic together.

This picnic was hosted at the beautiful Los Arcos Gardens, and aside from spending time in each other’s company, they were also there to raise money for the Cruz Roja Espanola (Red Cross).

As the sun set, they all laid out their picnics, ordered drinks, welcomed friends, and settled to enjoy the evening. The evening included a performance by The Entertainers, who brought a fun and enthusiastic repertoire that had everyone up dancing by the time they had finished eating!

Their choice of songs included classics like Knocking on Heaven’s Door, Proud Mary, I know him so well, and Hit the Road Jack. Further demonstrating their versatility, they also performed a wonderful medley from The Phantom of the Opera.

The highlight of the evening, which had everyone raucously laughing, was when Marc, a member of The Entertainers, slipped off stage, only to return in a sparkly pink shirt opened to the waist, an oversized gold medallion, and a curly brown wig!

He then proceeded to give an inspired performance of Disco Inferno, followed by Staying Alive (minus the wig).

Everyone had a fantastic evening, and even better, they raised an impressive €1,500 for their chosen charity.

