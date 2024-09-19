By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 18:55 • 1 minute read

Image: Visit Elche / Facebook.

August 2024 marked the best month of the year in terms of hotel occupancy in Elche, although it did not surpass the results of August 2023.

According to the Association of Tourist Companies of Elche (AETE), hotel occupancy reached 92.5 per cent, falling short by 1.9 percentage points compared to the same month in 2023.

This year-on-year improvement trend has been broken for the first time in 2024, with the August occupancy rate being only marginally better than July 2024’s by a tenth of a percentage point.

Rise in Profitability

Despite this, a notable positive aspect is the rise in profitability, with the average price per room exceeding 100 euros for the first time in 2024, reaching €108.06.

This represents an €18.40 increase compared to August 2023 and a significant rise from July’s average price of €95.23.

Historically, hotel prices in Elche have been lower than the Spanish average, but this gap is closing.

Full Occupancy

Weekends showed near full occupancy, with the August Festivals contributing to heightened hotel activity.

AETE highlights the ongoing need for improved public services to support Elche’s growing tourism sector, particularly in terms of transportation, such as the availability of taxis and reducing queues at the airport terminal.

Accommodate Demand

They also stress the importance of expanding hotel supply to accommodate the expected demand from the Congress Palace and urge for a swift handling of administrative procedures.

The strategic planning process recently initiated by the Elche City Council is seen as a crucial step toward further consolidating Elche as a tourist destination.

Tourism in Spain

In comparison to the national context, AETE notes that tourism in Spain remains strong.

Data from July show a national occupancy rate of 70.5 per cent, with an average stay of 3.47 days and average prices of €140.52.