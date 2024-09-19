By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 16:34 • 1 minute read

Image: Ciudad de Elda Turismo.

The Elda Tourism website experienced a remarkable surge in visits last August, doubling the numbers from the same period in 2023.

The Elda Tourist Office reported 7,073 visits, up from 3,553 the previous year which marked the highest number of visits for any August since the site’s launch in 2016.

Moreover, from January to August 2024, the site recorded a total of 52,403 visits, a 14 per cent increase compared to the entire year of 2023.

Mobile Devices

Most users accessed the website via mobile devices (82.7 per cent), while 17 per cent used computers and less than 1 per cent used tablets.

The average interaction time on the site was 40 seconds, an increase of five seconds from the previous month.

Highest Traffic

May saw the highest traffic of the year, with 12,666 visits during the Sabor a Elda Gastronomic Days, followed by June with 8,381 visits during the Moors and Christians festivals.

In August, the most visited pages were those dedicated to the Major Festivals and concerts.

Regarding visitor origins, 94.7 per cent of users were from Spain, with others from France, the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.

National Tourism

Visitors primarily came from Elda (20 per cent), followed by Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia. Social media platforms also saw growth, with small but steady increases in followers and engagement on both Facebook and Instagram.

Rosa Vidal, Councillor for Tourism, expressed satisfaction with these results, noting the growing interest in Elda’s tourist attractions, particularly its festivals, footwear, gastronomy, and archaeological sites such as the Castle and El Monastil.