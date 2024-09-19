By Marc Menendez • Updated: 19 Sep 2024 • 23:36 • 1 minute read

Epic Benefit Concert Hits Benalmadena: Jazz, Soul and Indie Lovers Don’t Miss Out Credit: Pexels, cottonbro studio

Jazz, Soul, and Indie fans, this is BIG. Don’t miss an epic night of music and fun in Benalmadena. Clear your calendars for October 5th.

At 7:30 pm, the Joan Hunt Auditorium in Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena, will be vibrating with music, good vibes, and most importantly, a cause that really matters. There are limited seats available, so book now to avoid missing out on a night to remember, with opportunities to network and meet new likeminded people.

This is a one-of-a-kind benefit concert with an incredible mix of Jazz, Soul, Indie, and more, with live gigs just for you.

All tickets include a drink and a snack.

A night with friends, music, and a mission.

Grab your spot, while it’s still there and show your support for Cudeca.

