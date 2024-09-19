Explore Almeria’s Karst Natural Site

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 12:42 • 2 minutes read

Explore Almeria’s hidden wonder on an extreme adventure with guided tours Credit: Tourismo de Andalucia

The Karst Natural Site in Yesos de Sorbas, Almeria, is one of the region’s hidden treasures.

Boasting over 1,000 gypsum caves, this unique landscape, shaped by rainwater over millennia, has breathtaking stalactites, and miles of underground galleries.

Each year, over 20,000 visitors explore this remarkable area, managed by Natur Sport Sorbas S.L.

School groups and families make up the majority of the visitors, as Diego Conteras from Natur Sport says, “Now the campaign is starting with the educational centres, while family groups are distributed between the long weekends, Easter and the summer, to a large extent.”

Conteras also highlights the uniqueness of these formations in Almeria, stating, “It is a type of rock in which caves are not very frequently formed.”

“In Spain, it is the only gypsum karst that exists and not a cave formed in limestone as happens in the challenge,” Conteras continues, “This, in addition, is a living, crystalline rock that generates many reflections, it is not dull like other caves.”

Three distinct caving routes are offered, catering to different levels of experience.

The basic route, which lasts around two hours, is ideal for families and beginners, “Eighty per cent of visitors choose this route,” Contreras notes, adding that even children as young as three can enjoy the experience.

For those seeking more adventure, a medium-difficulty route takes about four hours and showcases two caves featuring stunning gypsum formations.

As stated on the company’s website, “The route runs through galleries in two very different caves in the Karst in Yesos de Sorbas. In one, the galleries are full of stalactites and stalagmites; in another, we can admire the reflection of the gypsum crystals when they receive the light from our helmets. The route inside the caves is somewhat complicated, in some cases, you have to climb and in others, you have to go through tunnels several metres high.”

Finally, the most challenging option is the technical route through the Cueva del Tesoro.

This four-and-a-half-hour trek includes complex sections requiring harnesses and ropes for rappelling.

“possibly the most important cave in the gypsum karst due to the spectacular nature of its crystals and their size, as well as the intensity of its route, with truly complicated steps for people not familiar with this sport. During the route, there are some sections where, for safety reasons, the visitor is equipped with a harness and a rope is used to rappel a few metres,” explains Natur Sport Sorbas.

With certified guides and specialized equipment, including electric lighting designed for speleology, these caving experiences are both safe and thrilling.

Tours are available in Spanish, English, French, and German, making the caves a popular day trip for tourists visiting Almería’s coast.

The Sorbas karst is unique in Spain, featuring living, crystalline gypsum formations that create dazzling reflections; a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore Almeria’s natural wonders.

