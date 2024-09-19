Ford Kuga – perfect for urban commutes or far flung adventures

By Mark Slack • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 16:43 • 2 minutes read

Ford Kuga Photocredit Ford

Those of a certain age may remember when the Kuga in Ford’s sales brochures was spelt differently and wasn’t an SUV. The Cougar was a sleek and svelte prowler worthy of the big cat whose name it bore. The current KUGA, spelt differently and an SUV, has been in Ford’s brochures for longer than you may think. It was launched back in 2008 and as the different generations have come and gone it has got better and better.

The latest Kuga models are arguably the best yet with petrol, petrol hybrid and plug-in petrol hybrid power from 150PS to 243PS, front-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive along with manual or automatic transmission. Standard fare on the entry-level version is impressive, especially when you consider the starting price of €37,995/£32,095.

LED lights, 13” touchscreen, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, heated, powered and folding door mirrors, rear privacy glass, useful sliding rear seats, keyless entry and start, quickclear heated front screen and cruise control.

My Active version sits one below the top-of-the-range and with a 2.5-litre hybrid petrol unit, allied to CVT automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive, makes for a very practical, comfortable and well equipped travel companion. The full hybrid system offers smooth changes between gears and switches between electric, combustion and a combination of the two according to conditions. In terms of MPG, on a long haul up North to the Isle of Mull in Scotland, followed by lots of short journeys, it returned an impressive 5.65 litres per 100km/ 50 mpg average.

On the road it handles well, but that shouldn’t be a surprise as every Ford I have driven, whether humble or expensive, handles well. In urban driving the Kuga hangs on to electric power for longer than a lot of hybrids, which is good, and when the engine does power up it’s discreet and smooth. Being a CVT rapid acceleration is accompanied by some vocal notes from under the bonnet as the engine revs rise while the Kuga gets up to speed. All CVTs share the same characteristic, but linked to the 2.4-litre petrol engine the Kuga is a smoother and quieter operation than many.

Overall the Kuga is an impressive means of travel whether for urban commutes or more far flung adventures that utilise the very effective all-wheel-drive. It manages to do its bit for the environment without the current (excuse the pun) impracticalities of a full EV.