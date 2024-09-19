German company produces first digital condom

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 16:44
• 1 minute read
Introducing the new Camdom App
Credit: Innocean Berlin
Sadly, the phrase revenge porn has entered into common usage but German condom company BILLY BOY claims that its new App protects users from all risks.
Technically it’s not a barrier against conception but the Camdom is a form of protection that many people may wish to consider using.
Working with PR company Innocean Berlin, BILLY BOY chose Sexual Health Month to introduce an option to protect the digital generation from non-consensual image sharing.
Until now there has been nothing to stop an individual secretly filming their partner in compromising positions and then sharing the results across social media to the immediate embarrassment (and possible adverse effect on their mental health) of the person featured.
The Camdom App is as easy to use as a regular condom as before having sex, users place their smartphones close to each other and swipe down a virtual button to block all cameras and microphones.
If one user tries to sneak out, an alarm signals a potential threat of non-consensual recording. It can simultaneously block as many devices as needed.
There is still the possibility of secret filming if the App isn’t used but at least there will be some form of confidence if both parties agree to use the App and if one doesn’t, then it is clear that their intentions are not welcome.
It is certainly a first and in this case can arguably claim that it is a new direction in promoting safe sex.
The App is currently available on Android and will soon appear on ios as well.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
