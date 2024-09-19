Gibraltar Treaty talks continue in Brussels

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 15:44
• 1 minute read
The, representatives at the September 19 meeting
Credit: Ben Dance / FCDO flickr
Even though it seems possible that there may be another postponement, the EES system to record non-EU passport holders entering Schengen is due to be implemented in November.
If it does go ahead then, it will have a major effect on Gibraltar both for those living there and the cross border Spanish workers.
There now appears to be an element of urgency as on Thursday September 19, a meeting took place in Brussels between European Commission Executive Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo.
This was the third meeting at a political level and the first one in this format which saw the attendance of the new UK Government.
A joint statement issued on behalf of all confirmed that the discussions were constructive and productive, resulting in further progress on the complex issues of negotiations, namely in the area of people and goods.
The meeting reaffirmed their shared commitment to concluding an EU-UK Agreement to bring confidence, legal certainty, and stability to the people of the whole region, while safeguarding all parties’ legal positions.
They all agreed to remain in constant contact, with teams to work closely and intensively on outstanding areas.
Apart from the fact that Gibraltar is the second largest employer of workers in the Campo de Gibraltar, easy access will be welcomed by those living within a 50 kilometre radius of Gibraltar as they will continue to have access to the airport rather than have to drive to Malaga for UK flights.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.