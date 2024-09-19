Gibraltar Treaty talks continue in Brussels

By John Smith • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 15:44 • 1 minute read

The, representatives at the September 19 meeting Credit: Ben Dance / FCDO flickr

Even though it seems possible that there may be another postponement, the EES system to record non-EU passport holders entering Schengen is due to be implemented in November.

If it does go ahead then, it will have a major effect on Gibraltar both for those living there and the cross border Spanish workers.

Another political meeting as time starts to run out

There now appears to be an element of urgency as on Thursday September 19, a meeting took place in Brussels between European Commission Executive Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo.

This was the third meeting at a political level and the first one in this format which saw the attendance of the new UK Government.

A joint statement issued on behalf of all confirmed that the discussions were constructive and productive, resulting in further progress on the complex issues of negotiations, namely in the area of people and goods.

All parties want a settlement

The meeting reaffirmed their shared commitment to concluding an EU-UK Agreement to bring confidence, legal certainty, and stability to the people of the whole region, while safeguarding all parties’ legal positions.

They all agreed to remain in constant contact, with teams to work closely and intensively on outstanding areas.

Potential effect on Gibraltar Airport

Apart from the fact that Gibraltar is the second largest employer of workers in the Campo de Gibraltar, easy access will be welcomed by those living within a 50 kilometre radius of Gibraltar as they will continue to have access to the airport rather than have to drive to Malaga for UK flights.