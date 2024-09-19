Giving4Giving: Three more charities benefit

By Donna Williams • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 16:08 • 1 minute read

Anemona cancer charity Benidorm receiving their donation from Gary Burr Credit: Giving4Giving

Giving4Giving, a popular chain of charity shops in the Costa Blanca North, has been on a mission to help as many charities as possible.

Since opening twelve years ago, they have donated a whopping €309,000 to a whole host of deserving organisations.

Among those are the latest local beneficiaries: Alfas Social Services, Anemona Cancer Charity Benidorm, and Corazon Express Food Bank. They each received a €1,000 donation, which was extremely gratefully received.

It is only with the ongoing support of the general public that Giving4Giving are able to support so many charities; it really is a community-wide effort.

Giving4Giving are looking for more donations

With this in mind, founder Gary Burr has continued to open shops to take in all of the donations that have been received over the years. The latest one, ‘The Home Store’, was opened in June of this year in Albir, and customers can find all sorts of household items, including furniture and electrical goods.

Aside from being Giving4Giving customers, residents can also assist in their continued success by donating items to the shops and especially notifying them of any house clearances that may be required.

This is a great way to give something back to the community and support the efforts of the various local charities in the area.

For further information, please get in touch with Gary on 603 137 697, or you can message their Facebook page

