Historic Find in Mazarron Image: carm

SEPTEMBER 13 marked a landmark moment for the Region of Murcia as the first piece of the ancient Phoenician shipwreck known as ‘Mazarrón 2’ was lifted from its resting place at Isla Beach in Mazarrón. Regional President Fernando López Miras called the event a ‘historic day’ and a significant milestone in maritime archaeology.

First Piece of ‘Mazarrón 2’ Shipwreck Lifted from Isla Beach

The piece recovered is part of the ship’s prow, specifically from the starboard side. This is the first step in a meticulous process involving the careful extraction, restoration, and study of the shipwreck. Dating back to the second half of the 7th century BCE, ‘Mazarrón 2’ is one of the best-preserved ancient ships ever discovered.

Historic Significance of the Phoenician Shipwreck

López Miras praised the rigorous work and collaboration between various administrations, research centres, and universities, highlighting the efforts of experts from the University of Valencia. He noted that while the extraction process will be challenging, it will provide invaluable insights into ancient maritime practices and the Phoenician presence in the region.

Collaboration Across Institutions to Preserve Ancient History

The project, which began in 2018, has seen collaboration between the Regional Government and the National Museum of Underwater Archaeology in Cartagena. The decision to extract the wreck came after expert consultations, including a UNESCO-backed international meeting in 2021.

UNESCO-Backed Project to Reveal Insights into Phoenician Culture

Recognised by UNESCO for its best practices, this project is set to enhance our understanding of ancient navigation and Phoenician culture. Over the coming years, scientists will continue to work on preserving and studying this extraordinary find, promising exciting discoveries about our ancient marine legacy.

