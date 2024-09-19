By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 11:02
• 1 minute read
Historic Find in Mazarron
Image: carm
SEPTEMBER 13 marked a landmark moment for the Region of Murcia as the first piece of the ancient Phoenician shipwreck known as ‘Mazarrón 2’ was lifted from its resting place at Isla Beach in Mazarrón. Regional President Fernando López Miras called the event a ‘historic day’ and a significant milestone in maritime archaeology.
The piece recovered is part of the ship’s prow, specifically from the starboard side. This is the first step in a meticulous process involving the careful extraction, restoration, and study of the shipwreck. Dating back to the second half of the 7th century BCE, ‘Mazarrón 2’ is one of the best-preserved ancient ships ever discovered.
López Miras praised the rigorous work and collaboration between various administrations, research centres, and universities, highlighting the efforts of experts from the University of Valencia. He noted that while the extraction process will be challenging, it will provide invaluable insights into ancient maritime practices and the Phoenician presence in the region.
The project, which began in 2018, has seen collaboration between the Regional Government and the National Museum of Underwater Archaeology in Cartagena. The decision to extract the wreck came after expert consultations, including a UNESCO-backed international meeting in 2021.
Recognised by UNESCO for its best practices, this project is set to enhance our understanding of ancient navigation and Phoenician culture. Over the coming years, scientists will continue to work on preserving and studying this extraordinary find, promising exciting discoveries about our ancient marine legacy.
For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.