By Marc Menendez • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 16:54 • 1 minute read

Calling all readers, padel-lovers, and readers who want to try padel out. Join a special padel tournament coming up on September 28 and 29.

The tournament will be held at Raquetas Club Mijas in the name of the Cudeca Cancer Charity.

Feel free to contact the Raquetas Club of Mijas, who are hosting this very special charity tournament on the 28th and 29th of September.

The tournament will bring together people of all different levels, and padel lovers from across the Costa del Sol can join to enjoy a fun day out and participate in a competitive tournament for charity.

The padel tournament will be organised to support a foundation called Cudeca. The foundation provides special care for cancer patients, and Mijas is the fourth-largest community served by Cudeca’s home care services. The tournament will include a welcome pack for participants and cash prizes for the winners.

On the second day of the tournament, the 29th of September, there will be a paella event.

This lovely initiative is not just about sport, but it’s also about family and friends coming together for a good cause.

The manager of the club, Belen Pizarra, spoke to Mijas Council about the importance of supporting charitable causes like Cudeca.

The tournament starts on Saturday morning, and the finals will take place on Sunday afternoon.

The dream goal is to reach at least 140 registered matches.

Mijas Padel Tournament Details:

Event: Charity Padel Tournament “Todos con Cudeca”

Location: Raquetas de Mijas Club, Mijas, Costa del Sol

Dates: September 28th and 29th, 2024

Start Time: Saturday, September 28th – Morning start time (specific time not mentioned)

Finals: Sunday, September 29th – Afternoon

Additional Activity: Solidarity Paella on Sunday, September 29th

Target Participants: Padel players of all skill levels, with a goal of 140 registered pairs

Categories: Six different categories

Prizes: Cash prizes and welcome packs for participants