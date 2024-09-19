Last star recital, Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 19:39 • 1 minute read

Rodrigo López Rueda plays Last Star at Dawn Credit: Rodrigo López Rueda - Facebook

Fuengirola offers a free piano recital on Thursday, September 26 at the Casa de Cultura.

The piano recital ‘La Última Estrella del Amanecer’ (The Last Star of Dawn) by Rodrigo López Rueda, has been announced by the council and the pianist himself who explained that the event begin at 8pm and admission is free on a first come, first serve basis.

The wonderful piano recital at the Casa de la Cultura follows a week after Margarita Domínguez’s, ‘Dialogues’ recital is which she interacted with the audience, explaining her choice of pieces to play in an easily digestible format that brought the audience closer to the music.

The recital on Thursday 26 will be presented in a similar vein with works by Schumann, Chopin, Beethoven, Wagner, Listz and Manuel de Falla. Pianist Rodrigo López Rueda said that the running thread through the recital was one that led him to design a concert to bring the figure of these composers closer to today’s audiences.

A running thread of ‘desire’ and ‘longing’. in this accessible recital

At a press conference at Fuengirola town hall, López Rueda highlighted that, ‘the common subject of choice of music for this concert is a theme that affects all human beings since their beginnings, namely ‘desire’ and ‘longing’. In the case of this concert, the name ‘The Last Star of Dawn’ refers to two of the works that form part of the recital: Beethoven’s Sonata No. 21, the third movement of which has been nicknamed ‘the dawn’ for its references to sunrise. And a sonata by Scriabin, with a meaning that is reflected in a poem that the composer wrote about longing and desire.

La Última Estrella del Amanecer will be performed at La Casa de la Cultura, Avenida Juan Gómez Juanito, 12 on Thursday September 26 at 8pm. Entry is free.