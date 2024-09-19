Lip sync competition: The Vera Lions

By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 9:00
Prove your skills at the Vera Lions’ lip sync competition
Credit: Lip Sync Battle /fb
Test your lyrical knowledge in front of a panel of judges in a lip sync competition all in the name of charity.
The Vera & District Lions, in collaboration with Mojacar.Live, are hosting a charity benefit lip sync competition, open to all who think they have what it takes.
The Vera Lions are a powerhouse in fundraising and a passionate, caring team of like-minded people firmly embedded in the community, providing more events just like this.
The competition will be taking place in Tito’s Space in Mojacar on Saturday, October 5, with a panel of judges who will be looking out for a few key skills, scoring based on performance, entertainment value, and overall lip sync skills.
You can go solo, or sign up as a duo/group. Single entry tickets are €10 while duo or group entry costs €15.
To put your name on the roster, message Jackie on WhatsApp to get your tickets and submit your song: 642 829 269.
The organisers have stated that you or your group’s entry can be covered by sponsorship, with forms available from Jackie at the same WhatsApp number.
The competition is a fundraising event for the Vera Lions, with all the money raised going to Asprodalba; an association for the promotion of people with intellectual disabilities in the Levante Almeriense.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
