Mojacar Night of the Candles special bus route

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 18:21 • 1 minute read

Mojacar Night of the Candles special bus route Image from previous Night of the Candles Euro Weekly News

Mojacar is providing extra buses to keep things running on the Night of the Candles Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

On September 21, Mojacar will celebrate its magical Night of the Candles, and special bus services will be available to make access easier for all attendees. 

From 6 pm, extra buses will operate, ensuring smooth transport to the Pueblo for the festivities

The final return bus will depart from Mojacar Pueblo at 2:45 am.

The following direct routes will run both to and from the town:

Macenas – Hotel Indalo – Commercial Park – Mojacar Pueblo

Marina de la Torre – Commercial Park – Mojacar Pueblo

Commercial Park – Mojacar Pueblo

Round-trip tickets are available for just €3. Tickets can be purchased from 6 pm at designated points along the routes.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this enchanting evening in Mojacar, and take advantage of the convenient bus service for a hassle-free night of festivities.

