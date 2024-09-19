Mojacar Night of the Candles special bus route

By Harry Sinclair •
Mojacar is providing extra buses to keep things running on the Night of the Candles
On September 21, Mojacar will celebrate its magical Night of the Candles, and special bus services will be available to make access easier for all attendees.
From 6 pm, extra buses will operate, ensuring smooth transport to the Pueblo for the festivities.
The final return bus will depart from Mojacar Pueblo at 2:45 am.
The following direct routes will run both to and from the town:
Macenas – Hotel Indalo – Commercial Park – Mojacar Pueblo
Marina de la Torre – Commercial Park – Mojacar Pueblo
Commercial Park – Mojacar Pueblo
Round-trip tickets are available for just €3. Tickets can be purchased from 6 pm at designated points along the routes.
Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this enchanting evening in Mojacar, and take advantage of the convenient bus service for a hassle-free night of festivities.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture.
