Mojacar Night of the Candles special bus route

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 18:21 • 1 minute read

Mojacar is providing extra buses to keep things running on the Night of the Candles Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

On September 21, Mojacar will celebrate its magical Night of the Candles, and special bus services will be available to make access easier for all attendees.

From 6 pm, extra buses will operate, ensuring smooth transport to the Pueblo for the festivities.

The final return bus will depart from Mojacar Pueblo at 2:45 am.

The following direct routes will run both to and from the town:

Macenas – Hotel Indalo – Commercial Park – Mojacar Pueblo

Marina de la Torre – Commercial Park – Mojacar Pueblo

Commercial Park – Mojacar Pueblo

Round-trip tickets are available for just €3. Tickets can be purchased from 6 pm at designated points along the routes.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this enchanting evening in Mojacar, and take advantage of the convenient bus service for a hassle-free night of festivities.

