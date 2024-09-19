Multicultural Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 13:22
• 1 minute read
Benalmadena Town Hall.
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena.
Intercultural relations are on the agenda of Benalmadena council, who seek to connect the plethora of different nationalities in the town.
Some 160 different nationalities coexist in Benalmadena, and the new initiative is, in part, intended to broaden understanding, empathy and to encourage more integration of non-Spanish residents into the greater community.
‘Tejiendo entendimiento’ (Sewing together understanding), is an initiative that has at its heart the elimination of discrimination, issues of personal health, and community conflict resolution, all the while working to avoid discrimination and marginalisation in the community.
Areas of focus for the council will primarily be to promote intercultural relations by holding regular meetings with different social groups in the community on education, health, administration, employment and neighbourhood communities.
Once a week on Wednesdays, there will be a bus pulling up at several points around the town so that local residents can make use of a mediation service and receive help with public administration and other such organisations which might normally be confusing or difficult to deal with, such as tax issues, the police, health services, or neighbourhood conflicts. Details of the bus’s timetable will be released at a future date.
