Murcia’s pilgrimage deemed ‘must-see’ by The Times

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 17:17 • 2 minutes read

Times Highlights Sacred Pilgrimage Image: Shutterstock/ Joan Carles Juarez

THE Times has turned its spotlight on El Camino de la Cruz de Caravaca (The Way of the Cross of Caravaca), a pilgrimage route in Caravaca de la Cruz, Murcia, drawing the interest of British visitors. To boost its appeal, the Murcia Tourism Board, in collaboration with the UK public relations agency Lotus, hosted a press trip for a journalist from The Times.

Exploring Murcia’s Pilgrimage Route: A Press Trip Experience

During the trip, the journalist explored landmarks like the Cathedral and Real Casino of Murcia, along with the newly opened Madina Mursiya visitor centre. The press group also walked segments of the Camino de Levante trail, experiencing both the natural beauty and spiritual significance of the route.

British Interest in Murcia’s Camino on the Rise

With a circulation of 495,000 daily printed copies and over 15 million online readers, The Times’ feature on this unique pilgrimage route is expected to reach a vast audience. This initiative is part of a broader effort to attract more UK visitors to the region, a growing trend as British tourism to Murcia continues to rise by 10.7 per cent compared to last year.

El Camino de la Cruz de Caravaca

El Camino de la Cruz de Caravaca, or The Way of the Cross of Caravaca, is a historic pilgrimage route located in Murcia. This spiritual journey, steeped in centuries of tradition, leads pilgrims through stunning landscapes and historic towns, culminating at the revered Sanctuary of the True Cross in Caravaca. The route not only offers a profound religious experience but also showcases the region’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. Travelers walk through serene countryside, ancient forests, and picturesque villages, making it a journey that appeals to both the soul and the senses. The pilgrimage has gained renewed interest, with recent features in prominent publications like The Times highlighting its appeal to a growing number of international visitors.

Comparing Pilgrimages: El Camino de la Cruz de Caravaca and the Camino de Santiago

While the Camino de Santiago, or the Way of St. James, is renowned for its historic significance and picturesque journey across northern Spain, El Camino de la Cruz de Caravaca provides a compelling alternative for those exploring Spain’s pilgrimage routes.

The Camino de Santiago stretches over 800 kilometers from the French border to Santiago de Compostela, leading pilgrims through varied landscapes, ancient towns, and vibrant cultural hubs. It has been a symbol of faith and adventure for over a thousand years.

In contrast, El Camino de la Cruz de Caravaca, located in Murcia, offers a unique pilgrimage experience with its own rich history, leading travelers to the Sanctuary of the True Cross. Recent features in The Times have highlighted this lesser-known route, positioning it as a distinct spiritual journey that complements the well-trodden paths of the Camino de Santiago. Both routes, while differing in their paths and experiences, highlight Spain’s rich tradition of pilgrimage and spiritual exploration.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here