New botanical gardens for Palma

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 11:10
• 1 minute read
The decision was announce by the Mayor of Palma
Credit: Palma Council
The Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez announced on Tuesday September 17 that Palma was to have two new botanical gardens.
The first, covering some 49,000 square metres will be created in Les Cases del Retir adjacent to the Belver Forest and will feature a selection of seldom seen, quite different species of pine and children will have access to a specially created classroom.
One problem that may affect this proposal is the presence on Mallorca of the pine processionary caterpillar which is such a nuisance and danger to children and animals each year.
The other area which will cover around 31,000 square metres will be designated a site for plants and trees ideally suited for the Mediterranean climate with specimens imported from North and South America, North Africa, the Middle East and Southern Europe.
This second site will be known as the Parc de les Vies and will be situated near Son Fuster the roundabout.
Whilst it has been confirmed that the Les Cases del Retir project will be paid for through part of the sustainable tourist tax collected from visitors, funding for the other project has not yet been confirmed.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
