New clinic under construction in Consell

President Prohens laid the official stone
Credit: Balearic Government
To highlight the importance of the building of an additional Basic Health Unit in Consell at a cost of €3.2 million, Balearic Government President Margalida Prohens visited the site.
This took place on Monday September 16 and the President not only viewed the existing works but turned her shoulders to the unit by officially laying the first stone.
The building which is an eight minute walk from the existing unit will have internal dimensions of 760 m² and is being built on an area of land donated by the Consell Council.
The new healthcare facility will have two family medicine clinics, one paediatric clinic, one paediatric nursing clinic and two nursing clinics, a multipurpose clinic, two treatment rooms and an extraction room.
The current unit serves a population of consisting of 4,083 but the considerable increase in the area’s population has made it necessary to build the new infrastructure and will see employment for an additional doctor, nurse and full-time paediatrician, when the new unit opens in May 2025.
This is part of a long term project by the Balearic Government with the aim of increasing the quality and availability of medical services in Mallorca.
