By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 11:56 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela’s Councillor for the Environment, Noelia Grao, has outlined the schedule for the upcoming Week of Sustainable Mobility celebrations.

With the theme “Pedalling is caring for the planet,” the councillor announced two key activities aimed at encouraging the use of bicycles while promoting sustainable mobility.

Bicycle Maintenance

The first activity will provide bicycle maintenance training, led by professional mechanics, to help participants prepare their bikes.

In addition, there will be children’s workshops focused on creating crafts related to sustainable mobility and cycling, including making bookmarks, face painting, and constructing bicycles from recycled materials.

Market Events

These events will take place at several local markets: on September 21 at the Avenida de la Vega market, September 22 at the La Aparecida market, September 28 at the Playa Flamenca market, and September 29 at the La Murada market.

Bicycle Route

Additionally, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, a guided tourist bicycle route has been organized for Friday, September 27.

The ride will begin at Plaza del Carmen at 6:00.PM and follow the bike lane to Las Norias.

All the information on the activities planned can be found on the website: orihuela.es.