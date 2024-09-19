By Donna Williams • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 19:36 • 1 minute read

Phoenix Rising Spiritual Fair Credit: lalfas.es

The inaugural Spiritual Fair of the Spiritualists of Phoenix Rising took place on 14 September at the cultural space Les Escoles Velles in Alfas del Pi.

The event was very well attended, surpassing even the expectations of the organisers, who were delighted with the turnout. It provided the perfect opportunity for the Association to introduce itself to the community and offer practical sessions including readings, healings, and spiritual guidance.

International mediums were in attendance at Phoenix Rising inaugural Spiritual Fair

An abundance of highly respected international mediums, including Marion Parmenter, Jan van Bodegraven, John Doherty, and Kenny Corris, were in attendance. Additionally, Deborah Button offered tarot readings, Carole Fleury provided Angel readings, and psychic healer Sylvia Hartshorn and healing through massage specialist Ulrich Bos were on hand to provide spiritual healing.

Attendees also had the opportunity to purchase artisan products, such as patchwork items by Jaqui Silcox and hand-woven goods by Pauline Kernick, along with a variety of products related to spiritual themes.

