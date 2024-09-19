 Puzzle Solutions Edition 2046
Puzzle Solutions Edition 2046

2046

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chef; 2 Frog; 3 Garb; 4 Both; 5 Halt; 6 Trap; 7 Peer; 8 Rung; 9 Gold; 10 Dear; 11 Rain; 12 Nape; 13 Echo; 14 Oral; 15 Lass; 16 Snub. RHUBARB

QUICK QUIZ

1 A bird; 2 The Merchant of Venice; 3 St Peter; 4 The Who; 5 The Beatles; 6 Four; 7 The Jam; 8 The Derby; 9 Circumference; 10 They were guillotined.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Pupa; 3 Smacking; 9 Liaison; 10 Sepia; 11 Cloven-hoofed; 13 Estate; 15 Corset; 17 Brother-in-law; 20 Plato; 21 Shatter; 22 Sinister; 23 News.
Down: 1 Policies; 2 Piano; 4 Months; 5 Cosmopolitan; 6 Impress; 7 Gear; 8 Ostentatious; 12 Stewards; 14 Terrain; 16 Lessee; 18 Lathe; 19 Upas.

QUICK

Across: 4 Oppose; 7 Asterisk; 8 Arcade; 10 Tweed; 13 Epee; 14 Horn; 15 Snip; 16 Wet; 17 Suit; 19 Alan; 21 Purchased; 23 Area; 24 Rite; 26 Ply; 27 Near; 29 Dais; 32 Pull; 33 Usual; 34 Bruise; 35 Good turn; 36 Osprey.
Down: 1 Faith; 2 Otter; 3 Grid; 4 Okapi; 5 Puce; 6 Sudden; 9 Repast; 11 Wow; 12 Ensue; 13 Enthral; 15 Sic; 16 Wad; 18 Uranus; 20 Leeds; 21 Pry; 22 Air; 23 Alerts; 25 Via; 28 Elegy; 30 Augur; 31 Slant; 32 Pier; 33 Urdu.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Stream, 4 Least, 8 Rosca, 9 Aburrir, 10 Survive, 11 Vase, 12 See, 14 Boil, 15 Soft, 18 Ola, 21 Mazo, 23 Private, 25 Terroso, 26 Apego, 27 Roast, 28 Sabado.

Down: 1 Stress, 2 Rosario, 3 Amarillo, 4 Loud, 5 Agria, 6 Turkey, 7 Wales, 13 Espinaca, 16 Franela, 17 Imitar, 19 Apron, 20 Celoso, 22 Zorra, 24 Lost.

NONAGRAM

bead, beat, beta, beth, bide, bite, boat, bode, both, debt, obit, abide, abode, adobe, batch, bated, bathe, beach, bidet, biota, bitch, botch, debit, habit, obeah, baited, bathed, boated, bodice, hotbed, batched, biotech, bitched, botched, cohabit, habited, iceboat, COHABITED.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2046

GOGEN

Gogen 2046

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2046

