Puzzle Solutions Edition 2046

By Eugenia • Updated: 19 Sep 2024

Alzheimer concept, crossword Puzzle with pencil

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chef; 2 Frog; 3 Garb; 4 Both; 5 Halt; 6 Trap; 7 Peer; 8 Rung; 9 Gold; 10 Dear; 11 Rain; 12 Nape; 13 Echo; 14 Oral; 15 Lass; 16 Snub. RHUBARB

QUICK QUIZ

1 A bird; 2 The Merchant of Venice; 3 St Peter; 4 The Who; 5 The Beatles; 6 Four; 7 The Jam; 8 The Derby; 9 Circumference; 10 They were guillotined.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Pupa; 3 Smacking; 9 Liaison; 10 Sepia; 11 Cloven-hoofed; 13 Estate; 15 Corset; 17 Brother-in-law; 20 Plato; 21 Shatter; 22 Sinister; 23 News.

Down: 1 Policies; 2 Piano; 4 Months; 5 Cosmopolitan; 6 Impress; 7 Gear; 8 Ostentatious; 12 Stewards; 14 Terrain; 16 Lessee; 18 Lathe; 19 Upas.

QUICK

Across: 4 Oppose; 7 Asterisk; 8 Arcade; 10 Tweed; 13 Epee; 14 Horn; 15 Snip; 16 Wet; 17 Suit; 19 Alan; 21 Purchased; 23 Area; 24 Rite; 26 Ply; 27 Near; 29 Dais; 32 Pull; 33 Usual; 34 Bruise; 35 Good turn; 36 Osprey.

Down: 1 Faith; 2 Otter; 3 Grid; 4 Okapi; 5 Puce; 6 Sudden; 9 Repast; 11 Wow; 12 Ensue; 13 Enthral; 15 Sic; 16 Wad; 18 Uranus; 20 Leeds; 21 Pry; 22 Air; 23 Alerts; 25 Via; 28 Elegy; 30 Augur; 31 Slant; 32 Pier; 33 Urdu.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Stream, 4 Least, 8 Rosca, 9 Aburrir, 10 Survive, 11 Vase, 12 See, 14 Boil, 15 Soft, 18 Ola, 21 Mazo, 23 Private, 25 Terroso, 26 Apego, 27 Roast, 28 Sabado.

Down: 1 Stress, 2 Rosario, 3 Amarillo, 4 Loud, 5 Agria, 6 Turkey, 7 Wales, 13 Espinaca, 16 Franela, 17 Imitar, 19 Apron, 20 Celoso, 22 Zorra, 24 Lost.

NONAGRAM

bead, beat, beta, beth, bide, bite, boat, bode, both, debt, obit, abide, abode, adobe, batch, bated, bathe, beach, bidet, biota, bitch, botch, debit, habit, obeah, baited, bathed, boated, bodice, hotbed, batched, biotech, bitched, botched, cohabit, habited, iceboat, COHABITED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE