Reale Seguros: insurance for all

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 17:51 • 1 minute read

Reale Seguros Office, Photo Credit: Reale Seguros

Reale Seguros, based in Santa Ponsa, is a highly professional insurance service offering all types of policies including cover for cars, houses, communities, life, health, liability and businesses.

The company is nationwide and has over 2 million policyholders, covering mainland Spain as well as the Balearics. Helen, of the Santa Ponsa office, ensures that all clients are received personally and is committed to finding the perfect insurance policy for each individual. With extensive experience working in the insurance industry, including in the U.K. before moving to Mallorca 37 years ago, Helen offers a quick, efficient and personalised service for policies and claims of all descriptions. Reale Seguros particularly tailors its services to assist expatriates, providing clear and detailed information in a variety of languages.

Having been operating for more than 30 years in Santa Ponsa, the Reale office guarantees an exceptional and trustworthy service. The office accepts No Claims Bonuses from other companies, including those from overseas, a service which is not always provided from other insurance providers. Extra discounts are applied for returning customers with more than one active policy in effect.

To contact Reale Seguros and speak with Helen personally, call 971 695 077 or mobile 606 585 249, or email her at ar.santaponsa@agencia.reale.es

The office is situated in Calle Puig des Teix 14, L1, Santa Ponsa (in front of the Post Office) and is open Monday to Friday from 9:00-15:00. There is also a 24-hour emergency helpline, in which callers can be attended in various languages by multilingual advisors.