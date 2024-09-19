Roquetas raises money for a grieving father

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 19 Sep 2024 • 11:19 • 1 minute read

A father from Roquetas has raised more than €10,000 to repatriate his daughter Credit: Denisa Alexandra Masura Oltean /fb

The community of Roquetas has come together to support a father and family grieving an unexpected loss.

Denisa Alexandra Masura Oltean, a 20-year-old cabin crew member with Romanian and Spanish nationality, tragically passed away in Japan, where she had recently moved to start a new chapter in her life.

Denisa, who grew up in Roquetas and studied at IES Turaniana, had fulfilled her dream of travelling the world by working for Flynas and later Emirates Airlines.

In late August, her body was discovered by the owner of her apartment.

Preliminary reports suggest natural causes, though some questions remain, and her family may pursue further investigation, although the family’s first concern is bringing their daughter back home.

Denisa’s family faced significant financial challenges in repatriating her body to Spain, with costs estimated at around €30,000.

Her father, Ioan Masura, launched a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to raise the necessary funds.

The campaign has exceeded expectations, receiving over 400 donations and raising €10,814, surpassing the initial target of €10,000.

Ioan expressed deep gratitude for the support: “Thank you for your support and generosity, it means everything to us, we would not have been able to do it without the belief in doing good for incredible people.”

Acquaintances and anonymous people have come together with this fundraiser in solidarity to help cover the expenses that can alleviate the immense pain suffered by the family and guarantee the eternal rest that Denisa deserves.

Some donations reached as high as €500, helping to cover the expenses for Denisa’s repatriation and funeral.

Denisa’s co-workers remember her as a vibrant, passionate person, excited to explore new cultures and share her experiences.

The crowdfunding campaign has offered her loved ones some relief in ensuring her return home, where she will be laid to rest.

