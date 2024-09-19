Safety in numbers with elite Local Police

By John Smith • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 18:35 • 1 minute read

Officers of the Palma Local Police Credit: Palma Local Police

The Comprehensive Security Unit of the Palma Local Police (USEI), made up of 60 officers was created by the then Palma mayor in 2012.

Extra protection for residents and visitors

The intention of this elite unit was to ensure that residents and visitors could be confident that they would be safe in the City of Palma.

This group has just confirmed that it is still operating within the city and apart from attending the Plaça Espanya on a 24 hour, round the clock basis it also takes action to protect the stations and areas around the Cathedral as well as being on duty to protect schoolchildren at the beginning and end of their day.

New police station to be opened

Due to the number of pickpockets and street vendors who often prey on tourists, there is also a plan to create a new police station at the Plaça Espanya and to ensure that the entire area is covered by installing and regularly reviewing CCTV.

In addition the Palma Local Police also have a large number of officers, not in this unit, but perfectly capable in exercising all of the required duties.