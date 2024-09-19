By Marc Menendez • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 12:00 • 1 minute read

'Shocking' New NHS Safety Report Reveals Dark Side of the National Health Service Credit: Pexels, George Morina

New reports reveal a dark side that hospitals in England don’t want patients to know.

Maternity Services in Crisis

Sir Keir Starmer recently promised to draw up a new 10-year plan for the NHS and reiterated that there would be no extra cash for the National Health Service unless there were reforms.

Now, maternity services across England are under fire after several investigations exposed serious issues. Staff shortages, apathy, safety concerns, and major cockups resulting in mothers ending up at a different hospital to their newborn babies in emergencies are at the heart of the problem, leaving many new mums and dads feeling neglected and vulnerable.

Not a Single Maternity Practice in England is Rated as Outstanding for Being Safe.

The report, published in the House of Lords Library, reveals that not a single maternity practice in England is rated as outstanding for being safe.

Almost 40% of maternity units were rated as “needing improvement”, while a staggering 10% were evaluated as “inadequate.”

It gets worse. Maternal death rates have rocketed, reaching their highest level since 2005, and women in the most deprived areas are also at higher risk.

The government are trying to improve services, with a three-year plan promising safer care. But campaigners are sceptical, demanding a public inquiry into the state of maternity care.

With over 2,500 midwives needed to deal with staff shortages, it’s clear that urgent action is needed.

Is the government doing enough to protect mothers and babies?

Are things better abroad?

You decide.