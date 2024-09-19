Sporty and free: Fuengirola gets in shape

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 21:55 • 2 minutes read

Fuengirola getting in shape. Credit: Ayuntamiento Fuengirola

Fuengirola is celebrating the European Week of Sport #BeActive from Monday, September 23 to Monday 30, with a series of healthy activities for everyone.

The centre of attention will be the Plaza Pedro Cuevas in Los Boliches, where every day there will be, both in the morning and afternoon, six hours of classes of Pilates, Yoga, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Zumba, and Maintenance, among others. There will also be Family Paddle Surf and a Night Spinning Marathon on September 27 and in the Plaza de España a day of popular games on September 28.

Pilates, Zumba & Latin Rhythm classes, all for free

On Thursday, September 26, the council’s Department of Sports will offer Pilates classes at 9am, Senior Citizens fitness at 10am, and Pilates at 11am, in the afternoon there will be Gap sessions, 6pm, Coliseo Fit at 7pm, and Zumba at 8pm, put on by the local gym Coliseo Sport Center.

On Friday, September 27 in the morning, there will be Pilates at 9am, Fitness at 10am and Senior Citizen workouts on the beach at 11am. In the afternoon, Latin Rhythm classes at 6pm, and Dance Therapy at 7pm by Mylen Edith Suárez; and Dance at 8pm taught by África Carrasco, from QFitlife.

As well, on that same Friday, September 27 there are two activities at the Espigón: ‘T’, Paddle Surf for the all the family, put on by Santa Costa Club from 5.30pm to 7.30pm; and a Spinning Marathon at Night, organised in collaboration with the Altafit and Coliseo gyms, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Fuengirola hosts hiking, basketball & spinning for everyone

To end the European Week of Sport #BeActive, three activities will be held on Saturday 28 consisting of a day of hiking, starting from Plaza Pedro Cuevas at 9am and heading towards the Torreblanca area. The next activity will take place in Plaza de España from 11am to 2pm consisting of a Popular Games Fair. Finally, at Plaza Pedro Cuevas, the 3×3 basketball tournament will be starting at 5pm.

Every day, there will 6 hours of sports classes in Plaza Pedro Cuevas, Los Boliches, three in the morning and another three in the afternoon. In total that’s 44 hours of outdoor sport, between classes and events, to celebrate the European Week of Sport in Fuengirola #BeActive, promoting healthy activities, facilitating the improvement of well-being and quality of life of the people of Fuengirola.