By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 9:36 • 1 minute read

A city in Belgium is promoting greener living with pink gnomes Credit: District Antwerp /fb

Antwerp’s city centre is turning pink, thanks to a quirky initiative from district authorities to encourage residents to make their neighbourhoods greener.

As part of the “Buurt in bloei” (Neighbourhood in Bloom) campaign, 1,000 pink garden gnomes are being given away at two central locations: the Operaplein and the entrance to the Left Bank pedestrian tunnel.

The campaign aims to inspire Belgium city dwellers to add plants and flowers to their terraces, window boxes, and facades, helping to beautify the urban landscape.

Each gnome comes with a QR code that provides information on how residents can create their own green spaces, including the opportunity to apply for a free facade garden from the district authority.

“A gnome is part and parcel of a nice green garden,” said project leader Anja van Stappershoef, speaking to VRT News.

“We want to encourage our residents to make their neighbourhood greener,” Stappershoef says.

Residents have had a positive response to the pink gnomes and the information attached

Commuters passing through the Left Bank tunnel were pleasantly surprised by the whimsical giveaway.

“They just offered me a pink garden gnome to brighten up my garden, that’s really nice,” Tine, one commuter, told VRT News, adding that she plans to place her new gnome at her workplace.

Another commuter, Kato, who was cycling through the area, said she was intrigued by the campaign’s digital element.

“I’m going to scan the QR code later to get some more information about the campaign,” she noted.

The “Buurt in bloei” campaign reflects Antwerp’s growing commitment to urban greening, encouraging residents to bring nature into the heart of the city.