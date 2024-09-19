By John Smith • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 12:45 • 1 minute read

Enjoy a series of different surf movies Credit: Port Adriano

It may be short notice but Port Adriano is about to host the Wipe Out Mallorca Surf Film Festival between Friday September 20 and Sunday September 22.

It’s a unique festival dedicated to the world of surfing and caring for the environment in the Balearic Islands.

Everything to do with surfing

In addition to a curated selection of the best surf films and documentaries visitors can enjoy a wide and varied cultural, musical and gastronomic offer, live music, bands, food trucks, and a local craft market but probably no surfing dogs!

Expect to hear the Beach Boys and Surfaris

No matter which day you attend (entry on Saturday is free of charge between 1pm and 5.30pm whilst regular daily cost is €14 for entry) it’s a fairly certain bet that you will hear plenty of music from the Beach Boys as well as the iconic Wipe Out by The Surfaris.

Some free entry

Saturday in particular is aimed at children and it’s good to know that those aged under 14 are admitted free of charge.

There will be plenty to see and do and the event closes each evening at midnight so visit https://www.eventbrite.es/e/entradas-wipeout-surf-film-festivall-03-970331265937?aff=ebdsoporgprofile for advance tickets.