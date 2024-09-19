By Letara Draghia • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 13:02 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission’s ‘Report on the Quality of Life in European Cities, 2023’ sheds light on which European cities and capitals are leading the way in public transport satisfaction.

For expatriates living in or thinking of moving to Europe, understanding how public transport systems stack up can significantly influence day-to-day life.

Zurich scores highest in public transport satisfaction

According to the report, Zurich, Switzerland takes the top spot with an impressive 95 per cent of residents satisfied with their public transport system. So, what makes Zurich stand out? The city has invested heavily in an efficient and well-integrated network of trams, buses and trains, all known for their punctuality, cleanliness and reliability.

Vienna also scores highly in public transport satisfaction

Other European capitals also rank highly in terms of public transport satisfaction. Vienna, Austria comes in a close second, with 91 per cent of residents reporting that they are satisfied. Vienna’s public transport system is known for its affordability, extensive coverage and efficiency.

Similarly, Helsinki, Finland boasts a 89 per cent satisfaction rate, with residents praising its modern and environmentally friendly transport options. The city’s integrated system of buses, trams and ferries allows easy access across the city and its surrounding areas, making it perfect for weekend trips to the nearby islands.

Stockholm locals are also happy with the public transport systems

Stockholm also ranks highly, with an 88 per cent satisfaction rate. Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, offers reliable, clean, and sustainable public transport options, which are especially appealing to eco-conscious commuters.

Which cities are least satisfied with their public transport systems?

However, not all capitals scored as well. Rome, the capital of Italy, scored just 29 per cent satisfaction. Residents often facing issues like delays, overcrowding, and aging infrastructure. Palermo, Italy scored the lowest with just 22 per cent satisfaction. Middle-of-the road was Bucharest, the capital of Romania, with 54 per cent.

When considering a move to the EU, expatriates should keep public transport quality in mind. Zurich leads the way with the happiest residents, but other cities like Vienna and Helsinki are also excellent choices. Whether you’re drawn to the eco-friendly options or the affordability, finding the right city with a strong public transport network can significantly enhance your experience abroad.

Read the full report here.