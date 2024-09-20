53 baby Loggerhead Turtles hatch in La Manga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 14:14 • 2 minutes read

New Life in La Manga Image: carm.es

53 baby loggerhead turtles emerged from their nest in La Manga recently, just 53 days after their eggs were carefully relocated from El Pedruchillo beach. Out of the 92 eggs under 24-hour surveillance, the successful hatching of these 53 hatchlings was a thrilling moment for local conservationists.

Successful Loggerhead Turtle Hatch in La Manga

The tiny turtles were transported to the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre by a veterinarian and a biologist from the Department of Environment. Meanwhile, 39 remaining eggs, protected by Civil Protection and local volunteers from ‘Territorio Tortuga,’ (Turtle Territory) are expected to hatch soon.

Conservation Teams Ensure Hatchling Survival

Environment Minister Juan María Vázquez visited the recovery centre to see the newborns, weighing around 15 grams each. He highlighted that these hatchlings, along with eight more from the centre’s incubator, are part of a year-long program designed to improve their survival rates.

La Manga: A Key Nesting Ground for Loggerhead Turtles

The hatchlings will be distributed among several facilities, including the IMIDA in Murcia, Barcelona’s Marine Species Recovery Centre, Mallorca’s Marine Research Laboratory, and Valencia’s Oceanogràfic. This ongoing effort highlights La Manga’s status as a prime nesting ground for loggerhead turtles.

How to Help Protect Nesting Loggerhead Turtles

Respect Nesting Areas: Stay clear of marked nesting sites on the beach. These areas are often protected for a reason, and disturbing them can have dire consequences for hatchlings. Minimise Light Pollution: Avoid using bright lights on the beach during nesting season, as artificial lights can disorient turtles. Use red or amber lights when walking on the beach at night. Report Nesting Sites: If you spot a nesting turtle or eggs, report it to local conservation groups or authorities. Early notification allows for proper monitoring and protection. Participate in Conservation Programs: Volunteer with local organisations like ‘Territorio Tortuga’ that focus on turtle conservation. Your involvement can make a significant difference in protecting these vulnerable species. Educate Others: Spread awareness about the importance of sea turtles and the challenges they face. Educating friends and family can inspire collective action to protect marine life. Support Sustainable Practices: Choose eco-friendly products and support local businesses that prioritise sustainability. Avoid single-use plastics, which can harm turtles and other marine animals. Join Beach Cleanups: Participate in local beach cleanups to remove trash and debris that could pose a threat to nesting turtles and their hatchlings.

