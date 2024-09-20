53 baby Loggerhead Turtles hatch in La Manga

By Catherine McGeer •
New Life in La Manga
53 baby loggerhead turtles emerged from their nest in La Manga recently, just 53 days after their eggs were carefully relocated from El Pedruchillo beach. Out of the 92 eggs under 24-hour surveillance, the successful hatching of these 53 hatchlings was a thrilling moment for local conservationists.
The tiny turtles were transported to the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre by a veterinarian and a biologist from the Department of Environment. Meanwhile, 39 remaining eggs, protected by Civil Protection and local volunteers from ‘Territorio Tortuga,’ (Turtle Territory) are expected to hatch soon.
Environment Minister Juan María Vázquez visited the recovery centre to see the newborns, weighing around 15 grams each. He highlighted that these hatchlings, along with eight more from the centre’s incubator, are part of a year-long program designed to improve their survival rates.
The hatchlings will be distributed among several facilities, including the IMIDA in Murcia, Barcelona’s Marine Species Recovery Centre, Mallorca’s Marine Research Laboratory, and Valencia’s Oceanogràfic. This ongoing effort highlights La Manga’s status as a prime nesting ground for loggerhead turtles.
