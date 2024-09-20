By EWN • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 18:19 • 1 minute read

A welcome space for adults Photocredit My Bed My Rules

My Bed My Rules, based in Malaga, is an online store that offers a carefully curated range of adult toys and sexual health products, shipping across Spain.

With suppliers in Andalucia and other regions, My Bed My Rules is committed to creating a comfortable, welcoming space for adults to explore intimacy without feeling overwhelmed or embarrassed.

Founded by a couple who, after 15 years of marriage, realised that many adults wanted to explore new ways of expressing intimacy but were put off by the explicit nature of most adult sites. They wanted to create a store that emphasised empowerment, education, and fun. The site offers high-quality products designed to enhance sexual well-being, with a focus on making conversations about sex open and approachable, and most of all fun.

My Bed My Rules caters specifically to the English-speaking community in Spain, offering discreet, customer-focused service. The business ensures that shipping is limited to mainland Spain to maintain a high level of customer care, avoiding overstretching.

Customers of EuroWeeklyNews can enjoy a special offer of 20% off their first purchase by using the code “EuroWeeklyRules” at checkout. To learn more or get in touch, visit http://mybedmyrules.comor contact them via WhatsApp at 613 419 267.

Follow them on Instagram @Mybedmyrulesspain and X @mybed_myrules for updates, and explore their range of products in a supportive, non-judgmental environment.

Sponsored