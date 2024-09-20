By Marc Menendez • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 14:55 • 1 minute read

When a Berlin woman decided she would ask her boss for a pay rise, she didn’t expect her employer to do what they did.

German TikTok creator Jules.bau was working for a start-up company in Berlin and decided that she deserved a pay rise for her hard work. She knew she might have to negotiate, but what she didn’t know was that it wouldn’t be money she would be negotiating over. The bizarre response from her employer led her to quit her job and publish the video, which got her over 390k views on TikTok.

Ms Bau, an animal lover who was working for a start-up in Germany, approached her employer and asked them for a pay rise. But instead of an income boost, they offered something cuter but infinitely less practical: her boss “adopted” a sheep in her name, thinking it would make her happy. Yes, her boss gave her a sheep. Ms. Bau, not one to suffer a baaahd joke, had a hard time seeing the funny side, and took to TikTok to denounce her employer.

Her video has since racked up more than 390,000 views, with TikTok users flocking to the comment section to share their disbelief and amusement at the strange job perk.

One user commented, “Can the sheep pay your rent?” while another joked, “Maybe the sheep will knit you a pay rise.”

Ms. Bau quit her job, and no one has heard of the sheep since.

Euro Weekly News has approached Ms Bau for comments on the whereabouts of the sheep. It is feared missing.

What’s your wackiest experience with an employer or as an employer?

Comment below.

