Beach Oktoberfest at Villajoyosa

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 16:55 • 1 minute read

Beach Oktoberfest hope to recreate an authentic Bavarian experience Credit: Shutterstock: r.classen

For the very first time, a new and exciting event is coming to Villajoyosa in support of a German tradition.

The Beach Oktoberfest is scheduled to take place from September 19 to 22, and it promises to bring the best German traditions to Villajoyosa. Taking place on Avenida Rosa del Vents in La Cala de la Villajoyosa, Beach Oktoberfest is guaranteed to attract both locals and visitors alike.

The event has been designed to provide a festive and family atmosphere that is set to become a benchmark for lovers of German culture. Over the course of the four days, there will be a mix of vibrant live music, mouthwatering gastronomy, entertainment and, of course, plenty of beer!

Paulaner beer will be served at Beach Oktoberfest

Speaking of beer, visitors can look forward to a taste of one of Germany’s most recognisable beers, Paulaner. Traditional German fare, including pretzels, sausages, and knuckle, will further enhance the authenticity of the Bavarian experience.

Admission to this event is completely free of charge, and it is hoped that this will make it extremely popular. In anticipation of this, the organisers have set up a reservation option whereby guests pay €5 to secure a table on their preferred day and time. The €5 will then be discounted against drinks purchased on the day.

To reserve a table and for more information visit the official website.

Find more local news, events and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.