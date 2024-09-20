By Marc Menendez • Updated: 20 Sep 2024 • 14:01 • 1 minute read

BMW Driver Fined €115k for Tailgating Credit: Pexels, Ingo Joseph

A lawyer driving a BMW was fined €115,000 for a deadly 100km an-hour tailgating stunt.

The lawyer was barreling his brand new BMW at breakneck speeds of up to 100km an hour, inches away from causing a deadly accident, and causing general distress on the road. His biggest mistake was leaving less than three metres between himself and the car in front, which was promptly pìcked up by traffic cameras for all to see.

Swiss Law and the Fine

How can a BMW driver be fined €115k for tailgating?

In Switzerland, the law doesn’t care how wealthy drivers are unless it’s time to fine them. Switzerland’s notorious income-based penalty system means that the lawyer’s high income turned a standard fine into a mind-blowing €115,000 penalty.

People are divided over the eye-watering scale of the fine, with some calling over the top, while others welcome stricter laws that punish those who put others, including children, at risk on the road.

Is It Right?

Will the €115,000 fine teach this legal eagle to keep his distance next time?

Is this partly why the wealthy are leaving Switzerland?