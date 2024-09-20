Bono Consumo: Voucher campaign for La Nucia

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 16:58 • 1 minute read

Sixty shops and businesses will be participating Credit: lanucia.es

With immediate effect until October 31, residents of La Nucia can take advantage of the local ‘Bono Consumo’ consumer voucher campaign.

Like other towns, the campaign is based on purchasing vouchers at half the nominal value. The vouchers can then be spent in any of the sixty participating stores. This has been made possible thanks to a grant from the Alicante Provincial Council for €226,164.

This is the fourth time a campaign of this nature has been run, and it is hoped that this time will be just as successful as the previous three. Vouchers are available in denominations of 5, 10, 50, and 100 euros, and each resident can spend a maximum of €100 on voucher purchases, giving them a value of €200 to spend in shops adhering to the campaign.

Bono Consumo aims to stimulate La Nucia’s local economy

As with the other towns, Bono Consumo’s objective is twofold. First, it aims to support local families at a time when there may be more financial demands, particularly those who have the added expense associated with having their children go back to school.

Second, it provides a great way to encourage residents to shop locally and support the participating shops and restaurants in La Nucia.

The vouchers are intended for the registered population over 18 years of age, and further details, including how to purchase can be found by visiting the dedicated website.

