By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 15:53 • 1 minute read

The winners with their cars Credit: gandia.es

Gandia hosted the third edition of the Borgia Territory Classic Rally on Saturday, September 14.

This annual competition aims to highlight classic motorsport and Valencia Province’s historical heritage. With each passing year, this event gains in popularity, and this year was no exception, with 39 registrations.

The rally began at 9.45am, in the Plaza del Prado, and participants then toured several towns within the Valencia and Alicante provinces. The itinerary included a stop for lunch in Pinet before the vehicles returned to Gandia for the prize-giving ceremony, which took place at the Palau Ducal.

Victors at the Borgia Territory Classic Rally

Victory was achieved by Dario Muguruza and Javier Roca, who won in their Porsche 911 Carrera. In second place were Francisco Corredor and Jose Lopez, both from Albacete, who took part in their Seat Toledo 1.6. Finally, the third place went to Javier Cervera and Catherine Pineda in their Volkswagen GTI.

Speaking on the competition’s success, Manual Manrique, president of the Gandia Automobile Club said, “We are extremely happy with how the rally has developed.

The participation has been excellent, and essential to the success has been the collaboration between the Gandia and Pinet Town Councils, the Valencia Provincial Council and the sponsoring companies. We thank all those who have made this day possible.”

