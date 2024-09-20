By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 12:04 • 1 minute read

A return to full-time office work Credit: Jose Miguel Sanchez - Shutterstock

KPMG’s annual global CEO survey has just been published and indicates that company bosses want workers back in the office.

The hybrid working model, popular with employees and younger talent, isn’t working for the bosses, according to the international consultancy and accounting firm. The study, which has been a benchmark in the industry for over 10 years, quizzes 1,300 company chiefs around the world on their views of the current trends in the business world.

This year’s results show a marked loss of appetite for home working, and it looks like they are going to call their employees back into the office.

Employees demand more flexibility

Over the last 10 years, employees have been demanding more flexibility in their working patterns, part of which being the option to hybrid and work full time from home. However, the CEOs surveyed show that the return-to-office argument continues to bring into doubt the future of that.

This year’s findings reveal that CEOs are becoming more insistent on returning to pre-pandemic ways of working. 83 percent predict a full return to the office within the next three years, an increase from just 63 percent last year.

Bosses offer sweeteners to lure employees back to the office

The majority of the bosses from 11 major global powers, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, USA and China, reported a willingness to offer staff incentives to lure them back to the office. Many were happy to reward staff who made the effort to be in the office, with favourable assignments, pay rises or even promotions.

A full return to office-working is gaining popularity among big companies such as Amazon, Boots, Laing O’Rourke, Rockstar Games, and more. The shift towards in-person work is being advocated by those who argue that face-to-face communication fosters more creativity, enhances collaboration, and strengthens company culture in ways that are difficult to replicate online.

The workers themselves have mixed feelings about the return. Various surveys indicate that more than 60% prefer the hybrid or fully remote option.